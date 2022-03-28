Quest to find Hay River’s licence plate thieves continues

RCMP in Hay River have published images of two people “who may have knowledge of recent thefts of NWT licence plates.”

Much as the territory’s polar bear-shaped plates are a unique design treasured by residents, the recent run of licence plate thefts in Hay River has bewildered the community.

Various plates went missing earlier this month. Now, RCMP are trying to establish the identities of two people seen in security camera footage.

If you can help, contact the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.

Police also ask anyone who may have captured the same two people on their own surveillance cameras to get in touch.

An image issued by Hay River RCMP on March 28, 2022.