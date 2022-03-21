Hay River police investigate vehicle vandalism, licence plate theft

Police in Hay River say they’re investigating vandalism of vehicles and the theft of “associated GNWT licence plates.”

In a Monday news release, RCMP said a business on the town’s Industrial Drive had reported vandalism of “several company vehicles” taking place between Friday and Sunday, with licence plates stolen.

“It is possible that further acts of theft and vandalism will be discovered as the investigation continues,” RCMP said.

“The Hay River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance identifying those person(s) responsible for the property damage and theft of licence plates.”

If you know anything that could help, call the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.