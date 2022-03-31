Yellowknife Airport probably not scene of catastrophe on Friday

It’s that time of year when thick, black smoke pours from the vicinity of Yellowknife Airport and everyone panics.

Everyone, that is, except people who run the airport and firefighters, who know it’s a training session. This time around, as is intermittently the case, the airport has provided advance notice.

“Yellowknife Airport Fire Department will conduct fire training at YZF tomorrow (Friday) from 8am to 4:30pm,” airport staff said in a tweet on Thursday morning, using Yellowknife’s three-letter airport code.

“There may be large amounts of black smoke coming from the airport during this time.”

This means the sight of large quantities of smoke from the airport side of town on Friday probably, but not definitively, isn’t a cause for alarm.