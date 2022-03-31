Sachs Harbour cleared to distribute water again

Sachs Harbour has permission to resume distributing water with its main truck after some residents were warned not to drink from their taps last week.

The NWT’s chief environmental health officer issued a do-not-drink warning to residents who had water delivered as of Monday, March 21, after the smell of fuel and a “visible sheen” were found in some homes’ supply.

According to the Department of Health and Social Services, the community was cleared to deliver water using an alternative truck on Friday.

Water sample results received on Tuesday, March 29, did not detect any fuel in the main water truck, the department said. That truck has been cleaned, disinfected and cleared for water delivery.

Residents in affected houses and buildings are still advised not to drink their water until their tanks have been cleaned and refilled with clean water. The hamlet has been supplying bottled water to affected residents and the Sachs Harbour Housing Association has provided a unit for showering purposes.

The hamlet did not return Cabin Radio’s request for comment by the time of publication.