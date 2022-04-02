NWT to expand fourth dose availability, offer Novavax

The NWT will begin offering a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to more people and is planning to introduce a new vaccine option manufactured by Novavax.

The territory’s health authority said it would offer more people a fourth dose following recommendations made by Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Immunocompromised individuals age 12 and older were already on the list. Now, anyone 60 years of age and older living in a long-term care facility – and all those 80 and older – are free to book appointments in the NWT.

The health authority currently restricts its definition of “moderate to severe immune compromise” to 12 conditions. Anyone with a condition not listed who believes they may be eligible is encouraged to consult with a healthcare provider. Fourth doses are recommended at least six months after your third dose.

The NWT will also soon begin offering another type of Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by Novavax and approved by Health Canada on February 17. The first shipments of Novavax’s vaccine, known as Nuvaxovid, arrived in Canada on March 31.

(1/3) The Government of Canada has started to receive 3.2 million doses of the #Novavax Nuvaxovid #CovidVaccine. Distribution of the first shipments to provinces and territories is now underway.



Canada’s vaccine supply: https://t.co/eu69akGzC2 — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) March 31, 2022

(2/3) The Novavax Nuvaxovid vaccine provides an additional vaccine option for those who want a protein-based vaccine or who are unable to receive mRNA vaccines.



More on Nuvaxovid: https://t.co/jqfdKJr6kT — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) March 31, 2022

The territory says it currently “awaiting supply.”

Novavax’s protein-based vaccine is being offered as an alternative to mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna. While many consider mRNA technology an exciting breakthrough in vaccine science, protein-based vaccines are already widely available for conditions such as hepatitis and influenza.

Experts say this makes the Novavax vaccine an alternative for those who had a bad reaction to mRNA vaccines.

For more information about booking a vaccine appointment in the NWT, visit the health authority’s website.