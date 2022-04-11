Yellowknife Burger Week raises more than $6,000 for Food Rescue

Yellowknife Burger Week 2022 raised $6,022 for Food Rescue Yellowknife as residents ate their way through 2,664 burgers between March 23 and April 2.

Ten restaurants across the city took part in the third annual burger week, devising a range of specialist, limited-edition burgers. The event was organized by Sonia Idir.

A portion of every burger sale was donated to Food Rescue Yellowknife. The charity diverts food waste by collecting food that would otherwise be discarded by grocery stores and delivering it to the city’s non-profits, schools and daycares.

“We are completely non-profit and rely completely on donations, we receive no core funding at all,” said Food Rescue Yellowknife board member Gerri Whiteford on Monday.

“This will go a long way to help us with our operating expenses, especially in light of increased costs and everything.

“This is an added bonus that we are extremely, extremely grateful for.”

Sponsors of this year’s event included Cabin Radio, Canadian North, Canarctic Graphics, DJ’s Towing, NWT Tourism, Signed, Overlander Sports, and Co-op Yellowknife.

Below, find the list of Yellowknife Burger Week 2022 winners.

Cabin Radio merch: Sean Legaree

$50 Overlander Sports gift cards: Christy Fung, Jacqueline Mo

$50 Black Knight gift cards: Theresa Baird, Jacob Kass

$50 Woodyard gift card: Karan Spaelder

$50 Copperhouse gift card: Skyra Pike

$50 Cai’s Kitchen gift card: Sira Diabira

$50 Bullocks Bistro gift card: Eva Walker

$50 Coyote’s Bistro gift card: Cherish Winsor

$500 Co-op gift card: Cameron MacDonald

Fishing trip for four with Bluefish Services: Jeremy Penney

Edmonton round trip for one with Canadian North: Iona Strachan

To collect your prize, come to Cabin Radio’s office (5007 50 Avenue, Yellowknife) between the hours of 9am and 4pm on any weekday (public holidays excepted) with a piece of photo ID. Can’t make it in person? Contact us and we’ll help.