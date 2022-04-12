Yellowknife seeks feedback on draft reconciliation action plan

The City of Yellowknife is looking for feedback on its draft reconciliation action plan, which seeks to lay out how the city will work toward reconciliation in the community.

The city said the plan aims to build “positive, respectful relationships with Indigenous peoples and a welcoming community for all,” according to a news release on Tuesday.

Yellowknife already has a reconciliation framework, a document that lists the “broad goals and principles for reconciliation” and is set to be reviewed every three to five years.

The draft action plan, initially released to specific groups in June last year, includes concrete actions the city will take to achieve those goals. The action plan will be updated annually.

Residents looking to provide feedback can visit the city’s website for more information.