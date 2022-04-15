Folk on the Rocks brings back contest to win main stage slot

Yellowknife’s Folk on the Rocks music festival is relaunching a talent show that awards the winner a slot on the main stage.

The Main Stage Showdown was introduced in 2019 but hasn’t been held since. The 2020 festival was cancelled and the 2021 edition involved alterations to account for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Northwyne Remigio, then 21 years old, won the 2019 edition and the opportunity to play the main stage during the festival.

His acoustic performance fended off rivals including a magician, a juggler, and The Housemen, a band of stay-at-home dads.

Northwyne Remigio plays at the Main Stage Showdown talent contest in Yellowknife on May 4, 2019. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

This year’s talent contest will be held at Yellowknife’s Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 4 from 7pm. Performers who want to take part – they can be of any age – can sign up online before the end of May 13.

The festival said up to 10 acts can compete and entries will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis. Judges at the show will be drawn from the festival’s board members, media partners “and other local talents.”

The contest “is designed as both a fundraising activity and an outreach activity in an effort to seek out new talent,” Folk on the Rocks said in a Friday news release.

“The event is open to anyone and performers will compete in sets of 10 minutes or less for a chance at the ultimate prize.”

That prize includes $500 in cash, artist passes for the festival weekend, and an appearance on the festival main stage.

More information about entering or buying tickets to the event can be found on Folk’s website.