Hay River-based Polar Egg says its eggs are temporarily unavailable while the company relocates its grading station.

Posting to Facebook on Thursday, Polar Egg said its grading station – where eggs sold in the NWT are processed – was being moved to its production barn.

As a result, the company’s eggs are missing from the territory’s stores.

“This will reduce food miles and allow us to serve you better,” the company wrote. “Thank you for your patience and we will be back in production very soon.”