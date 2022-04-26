NWT On the Land Collaborative grants $935K to 54 projects

The NWT On the Land Collaborative has granted $935,000 to 54 projects across the territory that aim to connect residents with land, culture and community.

Among recipients of funding this year are an annual hide tanning camp in Łútsël K’é, a wellness camp in Tsiigehtchic, and rabbit snaring and trapping with Setsi’e Frederick Daycare in Hay River.

“With an influx of funding, land-based programming has dramatically increased and a need to support these vital programs and projects is in demand,” Inuvialuit region community advisor Jimmy Ruttan said in a statement, adding that during the Covid-19 pandemic, many people “returned to the land as a place of safety.”

Grants from the collaborative for 2022 range between $2,500 and $40,000. They will primarily support projects from Indigenous governments, organizations and schools.

Successful projects may also receive equipment, training and program support.

One of the larger grants has been awarded to the Inuvik Community Corporation’s Camp Mamaqtuq, which aims to help Elders reconnect with their culture and traditions at 10-day on-the-land camps featuring traditional food, games, language and crafts.

The NWT On the Land Collaborative says it has distributed more than $5.5 million to 324 projects in the territory since it was founded in 2015.