Man charged over crack cocaine in YK home, RCMP say

RCMP say a Calgary man is facing drug trafficking charges after police discovered crack cocaine and cocaine at a Yellowknife home.

According to a Monday news release, officers discovered 660 grams of crack cocaine and 500 grams of powder cocaine at a home on the city’s Banke Crescent.

Police say the raid also uncovered trafficking paraphernalia such as a cutting agent, a digital scale and packing materials.

RCMP said 52-year-old Stefano Riscaldino is in custody and faces multiple charges relating to drug possession and trafficking.

Monday’s news release did not state when the man is expected to appear in court.