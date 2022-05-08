NWT announces recipients of 2021 literacy awards

The GNWT has released a video announcing the recipients of the latest Ministerial Literacy Awards and the Council of the Federation Literacy Award.

The ministerial awards are presented to youth and adult learners, educators, and organizations across the NWT who have demonstrated achievements in literacy skills and development.

The Council of the Federation award, handed out in each province and territory, acknowledges excellence in literacy across Canada.

In the NWT, the Council of the Federation Literacy Award was given to the Northern Mosaic Network – formerly the Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife – for its promotion of literacy and encouragement of inclusive and supportive language.

The Ministerial Literacy Awards were presented as follows:

Youth Learner Award: Lily Hong, for her continual commitment to her literacy development.

Adult Learner Award: Oyunbileg Bernabe, for her active involvement in many literacy programs in Yellowknife.

Carolyne Whenham. Photo: Supplied

Outstanding NWT Educator: Carolyne Whenham, for her 17 years as a northern educator, generating a love of reading in the community.

Outstanding Support for Literacy Development NWT Business Award: Judith Drinnan, Yellowknife Book Cellar, for her dedication to the literacy community over the past four decades.

Supporting Literacy Through Technology Award: Aurora College, for its quick shift and continual adaptation to online learning and teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Valerie Lamalice. Photo: Supplied

Second Language Learner Award: Michael Mifflin, for his commitment to learning to speak Tłı̨chǫ at the Collège Nordique Francophone, and the following Mentor Apprenticeship Program participants – Alicia Camille, Amy Amos, Bertha Drygeese, Dwayne Drescher, Joy Vital, Kerry-Ann Franki, Valerie Lamalice and Patricia Manuel.

To nominate someone for the next awards, visit the the GNWT’s website or the Council of the Federation Literacy Award webpage.