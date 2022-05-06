Breakup 2022: NWT river and flood updates

Breakup has begun. River ice in the Northwest Territories is melting and communities are on alert for potential flooding.

On this page, we’ll bring you the latest updates from the territorial government, community governments and other organizations as the ice breaks and communities prepare.

Devastating floods hit communities like Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River in 2021. This year, various levels of government have mounted a concerted effort to better prepare for another disaster.

Near-record water levels and snowpack depths have been reported in some parts of the territory. There is concern that flooding could once again occur along the Hay River, Mackenzie River and Liard River.

This year, the nine communities considered at risk of flooding are Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Nahanni Butte, Fort Liard, Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River, Fort Good Hope, Tulita and Aklavik.

How the flood season evolves will depend primarily on ice jams as river ice breaks up, a phenomenon that can be difficult to accurately predict.

If you want to contribute photos or video or tell us your experience of the 2022 flood season, you can contact our newsroom by email or message us on Facebook.

Hay River

Last update: 18:13, Thursday, May 5

The Hay River near the Meander River bridge on Wednesday, May 4. Photo: Travis Wright

The Town of Hay River and ENR say breakup is under way, with water and ice flow “very dynamic” and increasingly steadily. Small ice releases have been seen through the West Channel and past Alexandra Falls. The ice is intact but weakening along the East Channel. As the river breaks upstream, the most significant ice flow has moved north of the Meander River bridge and may reach the NWT-Alberta border by Friday.

Cooler temperatures overnight for the next few days may slow the melt. In the forecast, up to 80 mm of rain turning to snow may add to already-high water levels. That precipitation will begin on Thursday and continue through to Monday.

The Town of Hay River told Vale Island and West Channel residents to take steps to protect their properties and assets, and ready themselves for a potential evacuation. More information and webcam images are available on the town’s website.

Mackenzie River

Last update: 18:13, Thursday, May 5

The Mackenzie River at Fort Simpson on Thursday, May 5 at 7am. Photo: Water Survey of Canada

Some ice movement has been seen around Fort Providence and Strong Point, between Jean Marie River and Fort Simpson. The village of Fort Simpson is still reporting solid ice on the sections of the Liard and Mackenzie rivers nearest to the community. Breakup has been progressing along the Peace River, which drains into the Slave River and, ultimately, Great Slave Lake and the Mackenzie.

The forecast is showing higher-than-average temperatures over the Dehcho on Thursday, which may accelerate breakup. Up till now, breakup has been delayed by cooler-than-normal spring temperatures. (The past April was one of the coldest in Fort Simpson in 35 years.)

Liard River

Last update: 18:13, Thursday, May 5

The Liard River near its mouth at 7am on Thursday, May 5. Photo: Water Survey of Canada

Water levels are rising, but slowly, beneath the ice on the Liard River at Fort Liard. Reports from Fort Nelson state the Fort Nelson River, a major tributary that feeds into the Liard, has broken. Breakup has been reported in the Upper Liard in the Yukon, and there is ice movement around the mouth of the Birch River.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures in the area over the next few days may accelerate breakup.