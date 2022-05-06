Officer assaulted at North Slave Correctional Complex

A review is under way after a corrections officer was assaulted at Yellowknife’s North Slave Correctional Complex, the NWT’s Department of Justice has confirmed.

Two people with knowledge of the incident said two youth inmates were involved in the assault, which they said took place on the evening of Monday, May 2 at the facility’s gym.

The officer was said to have received a broken nose and several broken ribs.

In a written statement to Cabin Radio, Department of Justice spokesperson Julie Plourde confirmed an officer “was assaulted by an inmate” on that date but declined to confirm any other details.

Plourde said a review is taking place. The officer involved declined to comment.

“The department has policies and procedures in place to review any serious incidents that occur within NWT correctional facilities,” Plourde wrote.

“These reviews evaluate whether procedures were followed and whether any improvements are necessary to enhance safety and security within the facility.”

Last year, justice minister RJ Simpson said improvements would be made to the corrections service after a leaked report exposed troubling gaps at the territory’s jails.

In an internal report leaked to the CBC, employees complained of understaffing, inadequate training and policy enforcement, sexism, a disconnect between senior management and staff, and a lack of meaningful programming for inmates.

“Someone is going to get hurt,” a corrections officer told Cabin Radio at the time.

Scrutiny of the corrections service increased after a 2019 assault on a corrections officer, video footage of which was published by NNSL.