Heavy snowfall predicted for Hay River, Enterprise this weekend

While many NWT residents are starting to celebrate spring, those in Hay River and Enterprise can expect a snowy weekend, Environment Canada says.

A snowfall warning issued on Friday evening states that between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Hay River region over the weekend.

According to the alert, heavy rain could turn into snow on Friday evening. By Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada said, snow may be mixed with rain before turning back into snow on Saturday evening.

Sunday is expected to bring up to another 10 centimetres of snow in Hay River and Enterprise.

Most of the NWT is forecast to receive a mix of rain and snow all weekend.

In Yellowknife, temperatures will struggle to reach 3C with some 15 mm of rain and five cm of snow forecast. Fort Smith and Fort Simpson are both expecting very wet weekends.

To track the impact of the weather on river breakup across the NWT, follow our breakup page.