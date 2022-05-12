NWT matching United Way flood donations up to $150K

The Northwest Territories government has pledged to match up to $150,000 in donations to the United Way to support residents affected by flooding this year.

In a Wednesday news release, finance minister Caroline Wawzonek said donating to United Way NWT was “one of the most effective ways” to help those affected by flooding in the NWT.

The territorial government said those funds will be disbursed by a number of organizations providing aid in affected communities.

“The North is known for being a place where residents come together to help those who are in a time of great need – and the communities currently impacted by flooding need our support,” Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a statement. “I know that residents will heed the call and help however they can. It’s the northern way.”

Hundreds of people in Hay River have had to evacuate their homes due to some of the area’s worst flooding in living memory, particularly on Vale Island and in Paradise Gardens. There are growing concerns that floodwater could affect properties in the community’s downtown.

Officials in Fort Simpson, where around 700 people were displaced by historic flooding last year, on Wednesday said there is no longer any risk of flooding in the community this spring.