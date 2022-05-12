What’s available in Yellowknife for Hay River evacuees?

Hay River evacuees arriving in Yellowknife are being asked to head directly to the city’s multiplex to register. Hundreds of cots are set up and food is available.

Staff arrived to prepare the multiplex at 2am on Thursday. By 8:30am, around 375 cots had been established in the facility’s two arenas. Officials said around 30 people had arrived at the multiplex by that point.

Breakfast was on the way and more food will follow throughout the day.

A bulletin board in the facility’s foyer has been established and will contain important information about services available to evacuees.

Officials at the multiplex said the city’s Great Slave Animal Hospital is arranging help for residents who have brought pets with them as they escape the flood. Check the board for information as the morning goes on.

Yellowknife business Happy Pooch said it would offer free pet boarding for flood victims, for pets who are friendly with humans and vaccinated. Capacity is limited, call (867) 446-3569 to check availability. The NWT SPCA said it had a little room but wasn’t prepared to take animals in large numbers. Qimmiq and YK Kennels have each suggested they have some availability. Borealis Kennels, on 873-3688, has several kennels available for small to medium-sized dogs and space for cats. Fort Providence has also offered kennel space for evacuees on the way to Yellowknife, call the hamlet office at 867-699-3441.

Yellowknife residents looking to help should stand by for more information or, in the interim, make a donation via United Way NWT.

Cots for evacuees at Yellowknife’s multiplex. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Staff say residents of Yellowknife who have extra bed space available, particularly to help accommodate families so they don’t have to use the multiplex for days, should come forward.

A precise means of volunteering accommodation has yet to be established, but the bulletin board in the multiplex foyer may be a useful starting point for Yellowknifers wishing to advertise space. We’ll provide more information about how to offer accommodation once we have it.

Any Yellowknife organizations making offers of support are invited to contact Cabin Radio to have them included on this page.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest information regarding evacuee supports in Yellowknife.