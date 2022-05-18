NWT looks to formalize age limits for lottery tickets

The Northwest Territories government is planning to formally introduce age limits for the purchase and sale of lottery tickets in the territory.

Those limits would be introduced in changes proposed by the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs to regulations under the territory’s Western Canada Lottery Act.

If approved, the new regulations would set the minimum age to purchase lottery products in the NWT at 18 years. You would have to be aged at least 16 to sell a ticket as a store employee or pay out winnings.

Under current regulations, there are no formal age restrictions on lottery tickets in the territory. The department said, however, it has been common practice to restrict the sale of lottery tickets to those aged 18 and older, with all promotional advertising using an 18-plus symbol.

Residents can provide feedback on the proposed changes until June 13.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation manages and conducts lottery and gaming-related activities for the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba governments. The Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut participate as associate members.

It is the corporation’s policy that nobody under the age of 18 can buy or collect winnings from a lottery ticket.