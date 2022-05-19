GNWT expands fourth dose eligibility to people aged 50 and over

Fourth doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 will become available to NWT residents aged 50 and over on Friday. Doses remain available to immunocompromised people over the age of 12.

Residents now eligible for a booster are advised to wait until six months have passed between third and fourth doses.

In a news release on Thursday, the territory’s health and social services authority said updated vaccinations are the most effective way of preventing the spread of Covid-19, even for those who have already been infected with the virus.

“Any individuals who have experienced a Covid infection before their first or second dose may still receive their next recommended dose eight weeks after symptoms started, or after testing positive, whether or not they had symptoms,” it read.

If infected after the second dose, residents can receive this fourth shot three months after testing positive or after the date symptoms began, as long as the shot is given at least six months after receiving their second dose.

Yellowknife is offering a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Centre Square Mall or by appointment. In all other communities, appointments can be booked by contacting your local health centre.

The territory lifted all pandemic-related restrictions on April 1.