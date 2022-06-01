YK parking meter app stops working, replacement on the way

Yellowknife’s MacKay Pay parking meter app has ceased to be. The app was no longer working in the city as of Wednesday morning.

Late last week, the city confirmed the app would “no longer be available for use” after the end of May. So far, there is no replacement service available, meaning a return to the days of coin.

“The city and its municipal enforcement division are working with a new provider to establish a similar user interface and platform that will have the same features residents are used to,” the city said in a statement.

“Approximately six weeks is needed to implement this new service. During this time, residents must pay for parking meters using coins.”

Asked why the MacKay Pay app was being withdrawn, city spokesperson Sarah Sibley replied by email: “The provider of the City of Yellowknife’s current parking meter app, MacKay Meters, informed the city it is no longer offering this service.”

Representatives of MacKay Meters did not return requests for comment.

“Residents will be updated when the new app is operational, and instructions about the new app will be shared,” the city stated.