Two in custody after RCMP search ‘reinforced’ Hay River home

RCMP say two people are in custody after an overnight operation in which officers searched two homes, including one with what police called “enhanced security measures.”

In the early hours of Monday, an operation involving a number of officers took place in the Stewart Drive and Riverbend Road area of the town, with residents asked to avoid the area.

Police said at the time there was no risk to the public.

Shortly before 11am on Monday, police said three people had been initially arrested and two remained in custody.

The identities of those in custody were not given and there was no information regarding charges pending or laid. RCMP said the investigation continued and an update on charges would follow.

Police said one of the two homes had “enhanced enforcements on the doors and windows” in an apparent attempt to prevent entry. A team including specialized support units from Alberta and the Yukon was used to get into the home, RCMP stated.

“The RCMP are committed to ensuring community safety and disrupting criminal activity in the Northwest Territories,” said Supt Jeffrey Christie in a statement, urging residents to report possible criminal activity to their local detachment or through Crime Stoppers.