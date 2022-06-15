Century 21 golf tournament raises $40K for local charities

Century 21 Prospect Realty’s fourth annual charity golf tournament on Friday raised a record $40,000, which will be split between two Yellowknife-based charities.

The NWT SPCA and Home Base YK, an organization which ensures youth have access to safe housing and support, will each receive cheques for $20,000.

Dwayne Simmons, a realtor with Century 21, said this year the company “crested $100,000 raised for charities over the last four years.”

Simmons said he began organizing the tournament as a way to raise money for the community. Over the past few years, donations have been made to Avens, A Place for Seniors, NWT SPCA, YWCA GirlSpace, and Inclusion NWT.

“I just appreciate the business community. They always step up. They get involved,” Simmons said, referencing the tournament’s many corporate sponsors and teams. “It never ceases to amaze me. No matter what the economy is doing, they’re so generous.”

In total, 96 golfers on 24 teams participated in the golf scramble this year.

The Fire Prevention team, made up of Kevin Hewitt, Damian Healy, Kenny Ruptash and Joey Borkovic, won the tournament with -10.

Simmons said Yellowknife Home Inspections also shot -10, but forgot to turn their scorecard in. They walked away with an honourable mention.

Joey Borkovic tees off, but doesn’t manage to get the hole-in-one that would win him a Mustang. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Cory Vanthuyne, playing with the Yellowknife Home Inspections team, prepares his drive on hole 15. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

“This isn’t one of those events that you necessarily want to win,” Cory Vanthuyne, the owner of Yellowknife Home Inspections who helped sponsor the tournament, said prior to forgetting to turn in the scorecard. “It’s all about raising money for the charity first, but it’s good camaraderie and nothing beats a Friday afternoon on the golf course.”

Owner of Century 21 Prospect Realty Adrian Bell had hoped that following improvements to the greens this year, one of the golfers would get a hole-in-one and take home a major prize on a par three hole – like $100,000 from Avid Insurance, a new Mustang from Aurora Ford, or $10,000 from Yellowknife Home Inspections.

“In the past, it was kind-of hard to get your ball to stick on the green, as it would roll really fast right off the green,” he explained.

Despite the upgrades to the course, however, none of the major prizes were claimed.

Century 21 staff and volunteers host a BBQ on the course. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Golfers relax in the clubhouse and check out the silent auction items before dinner starts. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

A Centruy 21 Prospect Realty sign beside the Yellowknife Golf Course map. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio