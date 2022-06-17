Which Radio-Canada is the right one for Yellowknife?

The Association franco-culturelle de Yellowknife held a meeting on Thursday to discuss switching the city’s existing Radio-Canada broadcast to a new source.

For decades, Yellowknifers have received a rebroadcast of Ici Radio-Canada Première’s Montreal signal. However, the option exists to switch to Ici Première’s Vancouver or Edmonton broadcasts.

No decision has yet been made but, at Thursday’s meeting, most attendees appeared to lean toward Edmonton.

“It makes more sense,” said one attendee, who did not wish to be named.

“It doesn’t make sense that we are receiving our radio from Montreal, when we are so far from there.

“Edmonton would be better because they are in the same time zone and they are much closer to Yellowknife than Montreal or Vancouver. It would be much simpler.”

Attendees were presented with pros and cons of all three locations, including time zones, programming, and their relationship to the North in terms of cultural proximity and existing radio markets.

The association is not yet sure when a final decision will be made.