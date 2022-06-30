City of Yellowknife lifts fire ban

A Yellowknife-wide fire ban in place since June 9 has been lifted effective immediately, the municipality announced on Thursday.

According to the NWT government’s wildfire update page, the fire risk for the North Slave region has been downgraded from “extreme” to “high” for the day.

The risk for Friday and Saturday is expected to go back up to “extreme.”

Residents may proceed with small campfires at this time, the City of Yellowknife stated in a press release, but the city cautioned that the ban could be reinstated at any time.

The city advised residents to “burn responsibly” and follow fire safety guidelines.

The forest fire hotline for the Northwest territories is 1-877-NWT-FIRE (1-877-698-3473) for the reporting of any wildfires.