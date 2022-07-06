Wildfire breaks out near Yellowknife

A wildfire has broken out 10 km north of Yellowknife.

The blaze, called ZF0029, is currently less than one hectare and is located just to the west of Vee Lake, less than 400 metres from Vee Lake road.

According to a Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) spokesperson, crews are onsite fighting the fire and attempting to prevent its spread.

The area currently under threat contains cabins, the Ranney Hill hiking trail, and the Vee Lake boat launch. ENR maintains that no communities are currently at risk.

The news of the fire comes shortly after a warning by the territorial government that the NWT is a “tinder box,” and that residents should act mindfully to try and limit any human-caused fires. Yellowknife remains under a fire ban and is under an extreme fire danger warning for the next three days. High heat and full sun is expected in the North Slave region for rest of the week.

The cause of ZF0029 is under investigation.