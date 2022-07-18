In pictures: Folk on the Rocks 2022

Pouring rain and cloudy skies over Folk on the Rocks couldn’t hold back this year’s festival, back in full swing after two years affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headlining the Yellowknife festival’s 2022 edition were Joel Plaskett, Donovan Woods and Haviah Mighty, who closed out the Canadian North Main Stage over the weekend.

The Trade-Offs and Saltwater Hank were among the standout acts at the Cabin Stage. Ellen Froese admirably played through a torrential rain storm, with some audience members finding the spirit to dance despite the deluge.

By Sunday evening, the clouds gave way to a glorious sunset as Plaskett and Mo Kenney took to the main stage, followed by the Yellowknives Dene Drummers.

Here are some of our favourite photos from the weekend.

Marino Casebeer, a Folk on the Rocks veteran organizer who turned 70 during this year’s festival, helps the Yellowknives Dene Drummers prepare to open the event. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio

Mo Kenney under the main stage lights. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

The Trade-Offs pack the Cabin Stage for their Sunday afternoon set. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Haviah Mighty closes Saturday evening at the Canadian North Main Stage. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

The Yellowknives Dene Drummers open and close Folk on the Rocks every year at the Canadian North Main Stage. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Two women in festival attire get their photo taken in the beer garden. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

In the beer garden, DJ Ranec gets the crowd dancing on Saturday night. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Donovan Woods and his band perform on Sunday night at Folk on the Rocks, as seen through a window backstage. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Atop someone’s shoulders, a fan sways along to Haviah Mighty. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Audience members raise their fists as Haviah Mighty talks about the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

George Floyd’s murder in part inspired Haviah Mighty’s track Protest. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio

A little – actually a lot – of rain didn’t stop the audience from enjoying Ellen Froese’s set at the Cabin Stage on Saturday. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Ellen Froese gazes at the rain while playing the Cabin Stage. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio

Cabin Stage attendees brave the rain. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio

The sun emerges over the main stage crowd on Sunday. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

The Red Hot Hayseeds sing on the Cabin Stage on Saturday afternoon. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Munya Mataruse performs on the Canadian North Main Stage at Folk on the Rocks 2022. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio

A baby in the audience intently watches the One North Recordings showcase on Saturday afternoon. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

At the Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage, people dance as Mise En Scene performs on Saturday night. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Leaf Rapids took to the Cabin Stage on Saturday afternoon. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

At the Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage, people dance to The Trade-Offs’ Saturday night performance. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

The Folk on the Rocks main stage on Saturday night during Kimmortal’s set. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

At the Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage, people enjoy Mise En Scene’s Saturday night performance. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Nara plays the main stage. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio

Donovan Woods plays the main stage. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

Fans gather in front of Joel Plaskett. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

PIQSIQ on the main stage. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

Saltwater Hank and the Cabin Stage bear. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio

Bella Beats performers on the main stage. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio

Joel Plaskett shares a moment with a fan. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

Kimmortal plays the main stage. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio

Performers during the Northern Mosaic Network’s showcase at the Cabin Stage. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio

Mo Kenney joined Joel Plaskett on the main stage to close out the show. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

The Yellowknives Dene Drummers round off Folk 2022. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

MLA Kevin O’Reilly wears an “I survived Folk on the Rocks” shirt while sitting in the pouring rain on Saturday. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio