Arts
Yellowknife

In pictures: Folk on the Rocks 2022

Last modified: July 18, 2022 at 12:52pm

Donovan Woods and his band perform on Sunday night at Folk on the Rocks 2022. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Pouring rain and cloudy skies over Folk on the Rocks couldn’t hold back this year’s festival, back in full swing after two years affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headlining the Yellowknife festival’s 2022 edition were Joel Plaskett, Donovan Woods and Haviah Mighty, who closed out the Canadian North Main Stage over the weekend.

The Trade-Offs and Saltwater Hank were among the standout acts at the Cabin Stage. Ellen Froese admirably played through a torrential rain storm, with some audience members finding the spirit to dance despite the deluge.

By Sunday evening, the clouds gave way to a glorious sunset as Plaskett and Mo Kenney took to the main stage, followed by the Yellowknives Dene Drummers.

Here are some of our favourite photos from the weekend.

Marino Casebeer, a Folk on the Rocks veteran organizer who turned 70 during this year’s festival, helps the Yellowknives Dene Drummers prepare to open the event. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio
Mo Kenney under the main stage lights. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
The Trade-Offs pack the Cabin Stage for their Sunday afternoon set. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Haviah Mighty closes Saturday evening at the Canadian North Main Stage. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
The Yellowknives Dene Drummers open and close Folk on the Rocks every year at the Canadian North Main Stage. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Two women in festival attire get their photo taken in the beer garden. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
In the beer garden, DJ Ranec gets the crowd dancing on Saturday night. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Donovan Woods and his band perform on Sunday night at Folk on the Rocks, as seen through a window backstage. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Atop someone’s shoulders, a fan sways along to Haviah Mighty. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Audience members raise their fists as Haviah Mighty talks about the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
George Floyd’s murder in part inspired Haviah Mighty’s track Protest. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio
A little – actually a lot – of rain didn’t stop the audience from enjoying Ellen Froese’s set at the Cabin Stage on Saturday. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Ellen Froese gazes at the rain while playing the Cabin Stage. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio
Cabin Stage attendees brave the rain. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio
The sun emerges over the main stage crowd on Sunday. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
The Red Hot Hayseeds sing on the Cabin Stage on Saturday afternoon. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Munya Mataruse performs on the Canadian North Main Stage at Folk on the Rocks 2022. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio
A baby in the audience intently watches the One North Recordings showcase on Saturday afternoon. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
At the Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage, people dance as Mise En Scene performs on Saturday night. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Leaf Rapids took to the Cabin Stage on Saturday afternoon. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
At the Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage, people dance to The Trade-Offs’ Saturday night performance. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
The Folk on the Rocks main stage on Saturday night during Kimmortal’s set. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
At the Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage, people enjoy Mise En Scene’s Saturday night performance. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Nara plays the main stage. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio
Donovan Woods plays the main stage. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
Fans gather in front of Joel Plaskett. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
PIQSIQ on the main stage. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
Saltwater Hank and the Cabin Stage bear. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio
Bella Beats performers on the main stage. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio
Joel Plaskett shares a moment with a fan. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
Kimmortal plays the main stage. Laurissa Cebryk/Cabin Radio
Performers during the Northern Mosaic Network’s showcase at the Cabin Stage. Sophie Kuijper Dickson/Cabin Radio
Mo Kenney joined Joel Plaskett on the main stage to close out the show. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
The Yellowknives Dene Drummers round off Folk 2022. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
MLA Kevin O’Reilly wears an “I survived Folk on the Rocks” shirt while sitting in the pouring rain on Saturday. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

