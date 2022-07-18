Guns, jewellery missing after theft from Inuvik home

Police are searching for three missing weapons after a home was broken into on Inuvik’s Lagoon Road last week.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said jewellery and “a number of firearms” were stolen from the property. Three of the guns remain unaccounted for, police said.

The three were listed by RCMP as a Mk II semi-automatic .22-caliber handgun, a Mossberg pump-action 12-gauge shotgun, and a Hatsan 12-gauge shotgun. One other gun has been recovered, RCMP said.

The guns were taken on July 12. An investigation is ongoing, RCMP said, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Inuvik detachment at (867) 777-1111 or leave a tip via Crime Stoppers.