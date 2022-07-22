City says Thursday blast was scheduled, reports no further concern

The City of Yellowknife says an explosion that rattled Yellowknife windows and residents on Thursday evening was a scheduled quarry blast.

Blasting at quarries near the city is a regular occurrence, but Thursday’s event sent a significant cloud of dust into the air and felt stronger than usual to some residents, who reported they had received no warning.

In a short statement on Friday afternoon, the city said it had received notification earlier on Thursday from Break-Away Drilling and Blasting of “a scheduled blasting of a single quarry shot” at the RTL-owned quarry next to Yellowknife’s dump.

The city said it sent a fire crew to the scene after receiving “several calls from concerned citizens [to] ensure the area where the blast occurred was secured and safe.”

“The Yellowknife Fire Department takes reports of all emergencies from the public seriously and will take steps to ensure no dangerous situation exists,” the city stated.

The city said no injuries were reported.

A call to Break-Away on Friday afternoon was not immediately returned.