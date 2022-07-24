July heatwave produced some of Beaufort Delta’s warmest days

A heatwave in the first half of July gave Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk their fourth-hottest temperatures ever recorded, Environment Canada says.

In a bulletin this week, the federal agency listed a range of one-day temperature records broken in communities across the Beaufort Delta in the first half of July.

Inuvik reached 32.4C on July 7, fractionally short of the town’s record high, 32.8C, reached in 1999 and 2001.

Tuktoyaktuk registered 29.9C on July 4, half a degree below the community’s record set in 1998 of 30.4C.

One-day records – the highest temperature ever recorded for a specific date of the year – were set multiple times in Inuvik, Tuktoyaktuk, Paulatuk and Ulukhaktok.

Farther south, Gamètì also broke its daily temperature records on July 6, 7 and 8, reaching 29.1C.