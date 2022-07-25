Police investigating shooting of two Hay River dogs

RCMP in Hay River confirmed they have opened an investigation after at least two dogs were shot with rubber bullets in recent days.

One dog was flown to Yellowknife for treatment on Friday and is now recovering from surgery. A second dog was discovered on Sunday and has been sent to Yellowknife for similar treatment.

Both appeared to have rubber bullet wounds to the chest.

“The RCMP in Hay River proactively opened an investigation into the apparent shootings of two dogs in the Hay River area,” Inspector Dean Riou, officer in charge for RCMP’s south district, told Cabin Radio by email.

“The matter is still under investigation and no charges have been laid.”

Laurissa Cebryk contributed reporting.