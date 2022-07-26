NWT RCMP say they’re using new impaired driving tech

Police in the Northwest Territories declared on Tuesday they have a “new tool to detect impaired drivers.”

Roadside cannabis screening devices are now in use across the territory, RCMP said in a short press release posted online. Police did not specify exactly when the devices had been introduced.

“The devices are designed to take an oral fluid sample and determine whether the driver of a motor vehicle is under the influence of THC,” the press release stated.

“The tests are conducted in a similar fashion to roadside alcohol tests and they can be completed in about 15 minutes. The device will then tell the officer if the driver is over the legal limit.”

An RCMP image of a roadside cannabis screening device.

RCMP said alcohol and drug-impaired driving “remains an issue” in the NWT and police “will be conducting enforcement activities to ensure those using the roadways are sober.”