‘First splash pad in the NWT’ opens in Fort Simpson

Starting this week, residents in Fort Simpson can experience all the whimsy and water jets they could ever want, right in their local playground.

The installation of a splash pad, more a year in the making, was a project spearheaded by the community’s then-recreation coordinator, Andre Bolduc, who has since left the position.

It was part of a larger effort by city council to improve the Elephant Park playground area. Despite a couple of hitches since last summer, including a set of mysterious bones found in the vicinity, the splash pad officially opened on Tuesday to kids of all ages.

“I was there for the opening with my kids and there were tons of kids running around, splashing around, having a great time,” said Kevin Corrigan, the village’s senior administrator.

“There were a lot of positive comments, a lot of smiles on faces. It was a nice, sunny day for the big opening.”

The project received funding from the federal government and Community Foundation of Canada.

“We’re not finished, either,” said Corrigan. “There’s still more work to be done: a new fence, other additions. So work will continue over the next year.”

Corrigan believes the playground will offer something fresh not just for the village, but for the entire territory.

“I believe this is the first and only splash park in the NWT,” he added.