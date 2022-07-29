Police ask for help over Tuk church break-and-enter

RCMP in Tuktoyaktuk have appealed for help after the community’s Anglican Church was broken into early on Wednesday morning.

Police said “entry had been gained into the chapel and various religious items were damaged and or strewn about on the floor of the church.”

A news release on Friday stated: “Police are requesting the assistance of the public to help solve this crime.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tuktoyaktuk detachment at (867) 977-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.