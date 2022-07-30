Video appears to show dog surviving Alexandra Falls drop

Video footage appears to show a dog being carried over the edge of the NWT’s Alexandra Falls before later emerging, alive, along the riverbank.

The footage was uploaded to a Hay River Facebook group, where a person identifying themselves as a visitor to the falls said the dog had survived the fall at around noon on Saturday and was “roaming around at the bottom.”

The same person said the dog had a purple collar with no tag, but wouldn’t let anyone get close to it. They said an owner for the dog could not immediately be found.

Two separate clips were shared.

The first, five seconds long, shows the dog wade from rocks into the waterfall just metres from the edge, then appear to be swept along. The video stops before the dog is seen to cross over the falls.

A second video shows the dog walking, not visibly injured, at the foot of the falls.

Alexandra Falls, on the Hay River around 10 km south of Enterprise, is a 32-metre (105-foot) drop.