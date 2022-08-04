Yellowknife RCMP ask for help over downtown theft

Police in Yellowknife have appealed for help identifying an individual alleged to have stolen “a large quantity of lottery tickets” from a downtown business.

The theft at the Franklin Avenue business was reported on Monday according to a police press release issued on Thursday.

RCMP issued an image of the individual in question, describing them as approximately 25 to 40 years old, roughly 5 ft 6 in tall and wearing a beige baseball cap, faded red zip-up hoody, black tee and grey jogging pants.

“He is believed to have departed the commercial business on a bicycle,” RCMP stated.

If you can help, call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.