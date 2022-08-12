Nominations for Yellowknife council open on September 6

Nominations for Yellowknife’s 2022 municipal election open on September 6 and will run until 3pm on September 19, the city said on Friday.

Eight councillor positions and the mayor’s office are up for grabs. Candidates are responsible for ensuring their eligibility to be nominated. Requirements can be found on the city’s website.

“Serving on city council can be a rewarding experience,” the city said in a statement.

“A diverse range of voices from throughout our community are needed to create innovate solutions to the challenges council and Yellowknifers face and plan for our community’s future.”

Rebecca Alty has stated she intends to seek re-election as mayor of the city. Niels Konge, a councillor for the past decade, has confirmed he will leave Yellowknife in the new year.

This year’s election is taking place by postal vote, the city earlier said.