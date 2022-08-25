Yellowknife’s community showcase to return on September 14

Yellowknife’s community showcase, which connects residents with non-profit services and volunteering opportunities, returns next month.

The showcase was scrapped in 2021 as gathering limits during a fresh wave of Covid-19 meant holding any form of large-scale event at the time was impractical.

This year’s event takes place at the multiplex gym from 6pm till 8pm on Wednesday, September 14. To book a table for your group, apply via email by September 9.

“Local non-profit organizations offering leisure, health, education, and active living opportunities will be featured at this event,” the city stated in a press release.

“This is a great chance for residents to register for programs or leagues, sign up to volunteer, and learn about various services and opportunities available.

“For community organizations, this is a way to recruit new members or volunteers and to share information.”