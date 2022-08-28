Arctic Inspiration Prize holds online sessions for applicants

Organizers of the Arctic Inspiration Prize will hold webinars on Tuesday to help northerners complete applications for funding.

The prize fund awards millions of dollars annually to projects across the North considered likely to have some form of transformational impact on their target communities.

Two free online sessions will be held on Tuesday, starting with a webinar from 11am till 12pm for general applicants. A session from 2pm till 3pm will focus on applications in the youth (aged under 30) category, where up to seven projects will each be awarded up to $100,000.

“The focus of the webinars will be on how to best complete applications, with the goal of increasing the chances of winning a financial award to fund projects that will have important impacts in northern communities,” said Linda Bussey, the prize fund’s NWT regional manager, by email.

“We are encouraging all applicants to think big in their ideas and projects to maximize the potential impact of the Arctic Inspiration Prize funding.”

There are two key deadlines for prize applications: September 6 for an initial letter of intent and October 12 for full submissions. Awards are ordinarily announced in February or March the following year.