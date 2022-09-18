Nine NWT communities’ infrastructure projects receive funding

Nine Northwest Territories communities are sharing $4.6 million to help fund projects ranging from green space and wellness camps to live musical performance.

The funding was announced on Saturday as the NWT Association of Communities’ annual meeting drew to a close in Yellowknife. Funding for wildfire mitigation was announced on the same day.

Ottawa said the cash supports “recreational infrastructure,” a term that covers a wide variety of projects, including graveyard rehabilitation and wellness camp ventilation systems.

Paulatuk receives the largest individual sum, $2.3 million to design and build a community hall that will hold up to 150 people. The community will provide another $800,000.

Fort Smith receives $740,000 toward a million-dollar redevelopment of the Slave River lookout platform and the town’s snowboarding hill. A lift, lighting and a community fire pit will be installed, as will a permanent storage building with public washrooms.

Hay River receives $675,000 toward a Métis trades, cultural and traditional learning facility, Nahanni Butte is awarded a little over $300,000 for a live performance stage and associated equipment, and Gamètì will be given $300,000 to expand its cultural camp.

Kakisa’s Ka’a’gee Tu First Nation will receive $117,000 to expand its community hall parking lot, add viewing platforms and develop a picnic area.

$112,500 will fund work on cultural spaces for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, including outdoor gathering areas and upgrading a Dettah cemetery.

In Inuvik, $46,500 will install a new ventilation system at the Gwich’in Wellness Camp. $22,500 will provide upgrades like conversion of canvas tent frames into solid wood structures at a wellness camp in Tsiigehtchic.