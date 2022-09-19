‘Supply chain issues’ delay YK Airport parking payment plan

Plans to resume charging travellers for parking at Yellowknife Airport have been pushed back by a month because the system isn’t ready.

In a tweet on Monday, airport staff blamed unspecified “supply chain issues” for the delay, which pushes back the reintroduction of paid parking from September 19 to October 19.

The new system is now scheduled to start at 8am that day, requiring any vehicles entering airport parking lots to take a ticket and pay to exit.

If you’re parked in the lot outside the terminal before the new system starts, but need to exit after it kicks in, you’ll be allowed to leave free of charge until the end of November 1.

Ordinary parking rates will be the same as they were prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the territorial government said in an August news release.