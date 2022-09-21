Police name suspect in Fort Good Hope stabbings

RCMP have named a suspect they’re seeking to locate after three people were stabbed – one fatally – in Fort Good Hope on Tuesday evening.

Supt Jeffrey Christie, in a rare NWT RCMP news conference at 12:20pm on Wednesday, said police were trying to find a 24-year-old Fort Good Hope resident named by Christie as Thaddeus McNeely.

“His whereabouts are currently unknown. Due to the isolated nature of the community, the suspect is still believed to be in the area,” Christie said.

Christie confirmed police had responded shortly after 8:30pm on Tuesday to a report of three stabbing victims in the community.

One has passed away, he said, and two remain in a critical condition after being taken to Yellowknife by medevac.

Though officers arrived within minutes of receiving the initial call, the superintendent said, the suspect had fled.

Some 20 officers are now in Fort Good Hope, including a major crimes unit, forensics officers and a police dog team.

Christie asked Fort Good Hope residents to “please be vigilant” and not approach McNeely but report any information to the community’s detachment at (867) 598-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.

Christie at one point indicated there was a possibility that more people may yet be declared persons of interest, adding RCMP were keeping “an open mind” and the investigation was in its early stages.