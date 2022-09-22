Training exercise to be held at Norman Wells’ airport

Airport staff and first responders in Norman Wells will stage a pretend emergency at the town’s airport on Thursday.

What the NWT government called a “crashed aircraft scenario” will take place from 10am till 2pm. “There may be large amounts of black smoke,” the territory stated.

The training exercise is a test of the emergency response plan for that kind of accident.

Airports like the one in Norman Wells are mandated to carry out one such exercise every four years under Transport Canada regulations, the GNWT stated.