New program will train Indigenous energy advisors in NWT

Ottawa will pay to train up to a dozen Indigenous energy advisors who help NWT residents improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

The federal government said this week it will provide just under $700,000 to Gonezu Energy, a Fort Providence company, to run the training program.

“This will result in the deployment of up to a dozen new energy advisors across the Northwest Territories while supporting Indigenous communities to increase their capacity for delivering energy efficiency improvements,” the federal government stated in a news release.

Last month, Gonezu Energy set out on its Facebook page how a 15-week course starting in January will train new energy advisors. The deadline to apply for a position on the course is the end of Friday, October 14.

The company says it has partnerships with the Akaitcho Territory Government, Dehcho First Nations, Délı̨nę Got’ı̨nę Government and Tłı̨chǫ Government.

Energy advisors are a key part of the process by which residents access grants under the federal Greener Homes initiative.

Residents seeking a grant need to have an energy advisor conduct an evaluation of their home as part of the application process.

Gonezu Energy says trainees receive $450 a week for the 15 weeks of the course, plus a $1,500 completion bonus at the end. Travel, accommodation, meals and a per diem are included. The course involves some work in Yellowknife, Fort Simpson, Délı̨nę, and at home.