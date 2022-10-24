Délı̨nę’s second boil water advisory of October is lifted

Délı̨nę’s second boil water advisory of the month was lifted on Monday evening, the territorial government said.

The precautionary advisory was put in place on October 18, just a day after the first boil water advisory of the fall was lifted.

Both advisories were put in place due to higher-than-normal level of muddiness in Délı̨nę’s water.

Now that the muddiness has declined, the water is now safe to drink.

No one reported getting sick from the water during or before the advisory was put in place.