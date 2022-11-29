Yellowknife businesses to open late for ‘downtown shop hop’

More than a dozen Yellowknife businesses will keep their doors open on Thursday, December 8 for an evening of late-night shopping.

The Downtown Shop Hop had 15 participating stores as of Monday, Erasmus Apparel’s Sarah Erasmus said. Her store is joined by the likes of Quality Furniture, the Yellowknife Book Cellar, For Women Only and Signed.

Other participants include Sutherland’s Drugs, Williams Electronics, Juniper Health, Charlotte Henry Home and Cabin Radio’s apparel store.

“It seems like a great idea,” said Erasmus by phone on Monday.

“It’s more-or-less also a customer appreciation thing, to thank people for shopping local this season.”

Each business is expected to offer some form of discount or sale during the event, which runs from 5pm till 10pm on December 8.

Customers who collect stamps from at least 10 different participating stores that night can enter a prize basket featuring items from each outlet.

“There are a ton of other options that people do use because times are more expensive and different. It’d be nice to drum up more local traffic,” Erasmus said, acknowledging the struggle of Yellowknife stores to compete with online rivals.

“This is just reminding people that we’re here.”