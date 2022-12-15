Snowfall warning for Dehcho communities and Hay River

Up to 15 centimetres of heavy snow is expected across the Dehcho and toward Hay River on Thursday, Environment Canada says.

In an advisory issued early on Thursday morning, forecasters said: “Snow will begin over western sections of the NWT this morning and arrive near Great Slave Lake by early evening.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Communities under a snowfall warning include Wrigley, Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River, Fort Providence, Kakisa, Enterprise and Hay River.

Snow could continue in those areas until Friday evening.

Meanwhile, a fresh blizzard is expected to reach Paulatuk and Tuktoyaktuk on Friday.

Blizzard conditions only just swept through some of the NWT’s Arctic coastal communities at the start of the week.

“Strong northwest winds will develop early Friday morning. Blowing snow will reduce visibility to near zero for much of the day,” Environment Canada wrote in an advisory for the two communities.

“Blizzard conditions will end on Friday evening, as winds weaken.”