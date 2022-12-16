Shop YK bingo winners drawn, $5,000 in prizes given out

Seven lucky winners won gift cards to Yellowknife businesses on Friday through the #ShopYK bingo game. Names were drawn live on Mornings at the Cabin.

Kyle Bird, Cindy Lee Lowry and Nicole Wourms will each receive a $1,000 gift card to be spent at a business that participated in the program, organized by the City of Yellowknife and Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

Marianne Wasylycia, Alisha Gori, Genevieve Charron, Aven O’Keefe, and C Heal will receive $400 gift cards.

Any two lines completed on the bingo card entered people to win one of the $400 gift cards up for grabs, while the $1,000 gift cards were reserved for people who had their entire bingo card stamped.

Residents had between November 14 and December 9 to collect stamps on their bingo card by shopping at local businesses.