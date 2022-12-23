What to expect at Yellowknife’s NACC to start 2023

The start of 2023 will bring a children’s festival, British vocal consort and fiddle concert to Yellowknife’s Northern Arts and Cultural Centre.

The year begins with Songs and Stories of the Beaufort Delta. The show will travel across the NWT in a four-day tour starting in Yellowknife on January 14 before visiting Hay River, Fort Smith and Norman Wells.

Included in the tour are guitar player Louie Goose from Ulukhaktok, Inuvik singer-songwriter Leanne Goose and Fort McPherson’s Wade Vaneltsi, a multidisciplinary artist currently living in Inuvik. The three will be joined for the Yellowknife leg by the band Priscilla’s Revenge.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival arrives in Yellowknife on January 20 and 21 as part of its world tour, then the Children’s Festival of Silliness hits the NACC stage on January 28 with two plays, one in English and one in French.

Award-winning fiddler and composer Wesley Hardisty’s final performance as a NACC mentee takes place on February 3. The Karen Single Band, also known as Welders Daughter, will host a CD release show at NACC on February 4 for the remastering of their first album in celebration of 25 years as a band.

An award-winning British vocal ensemble, the Gesualdo Six, will perform at NACC on February 7, appearing in Yellowknife for the first time.

On February 10, aMoral House of Cards will celebrate 10 years of working in the Arctic through a performance lecture. This includes an artist talk and revisions of past work.

More information on shows, as well as tickets, can be found on the NACC website.