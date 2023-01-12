Air Canada bringing back Yellowknife-Edmonton flights this summer

Air Canada flights between Yellowknife and Alberta will resume this summer when a direct connection to and from Edmonton returns.

The airline dropped its Yellowknife-Edmonton route at the start of October 2022 and ended its Yellowknife-Calgary service a month later, narrowing the list of options available to northerners.

While there’s no sign of the Calgary flights returning, residents have recently been able to find June return flights from Yellowknife to Edmonton with Air Canada for just over $600.

In a message to tour operators on Thursday, NWT Tourism confirmed the airline is resuming its Edmonton service on June 17.

NWT Tourism said Air Canada direct flights between Yellowknife and Vancouver will also increase in frequency from June 18.

Whether this means the indefinite return of the Edmonton route, or simply a seasonal service that will end ahead of the winter, was not immediately clear.

Separately, Canadian North has already announced it will begin daily direct flights between Yellowknife and Calgary on February 14. WestJet also operates that route.

“We continue to have ongoing conversations with several airline partners in an effort to increase air access to the NWT,” Donna Lee Demarcke, NWT Tourism’s chief executive officer, wrote in Thursday’s email.