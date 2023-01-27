Norman Wells to host first annual Women of Excellence Awards

The Town of Norman Wells says its first annual Women of Excellence Awards banquet and ceremony will take place on March 11, 2023.

The awards aim to honour women who possess vision, innovation, leadership, individuality and tenacity, the town said, in the hope that winners serve as role models for other women.

The event will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 287 and entry is free.

“Women are part of the group of people that don’t always get their voices heard,” Norman Wells town councillor Alexis Peachey said. “We still have a lot to strive for when it comes to equity and equality for women.”

The four categories of awards include: authentic leader, cultural ambassador, youth leadership and diversity and inclusion. One woman will be awarded in each category.

The event and awards will be funded by the NWT government’s Women’s Initiative grant, in-kind donations and sponsorships.

More information and nomination forms can be found on the Town of Norman Wells’ website.